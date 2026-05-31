Moises Ballesteros News: Taking seat Sunday
Ballesteros is not in the starting lineup Sunday night versus St. Louis.
Ballesteros will head to the bench as Chicago squares off with southpaw Matthew Liberatore on the mound in the series finale. Kevin Alcantara will draw his first start since being called up from Triple-A Iowa on May 23, batting eighth while handling the designated hitter role.
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