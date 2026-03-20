Moises Ballesteros headshot

Moises Ballesteros News: To make Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Ballesteros was informed Friday that he will be on the Cubs' Opening Day roster, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Ballesteros impressed in his MLB debut last season, slashing .298/.394/.474 across 66 plate appearances. The 22-year-old hasn't skipped a beat this spring, going 11-for-31 (.355) with two home runs, two doubles and eight RBI. Ballesteros has the inside track to begin the season as the Cubs' DH, but with fellow catchers Carson Kelly and Miguel Amaya on the team, opportunities behind the plate will likely be limited.

Moises Ballesteros
Chicago Cubs
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