Moises Ballesteros headshot

Moises Ballesteros News: Will see more action at catcher

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

The Cubs are "accelerating the catching program" for Ballesteros, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Ballesteros made his second appearance and first start of the season at catcher in Monday's loss to the Padres. He remains the primary designated hitter and No. 3 catcher behind Carson Kelly and Miguel Amaya, but Ballesteros will be worked in more behind the plate moving forward. Ballesteros needs eight more appearances at catcher in order to gain eligibility at the position in most fantasy leagues. It sounds like he should get there, which would be a boon for the fantasy prospects of a player who's slashing a ridiculous .387/.435/.710 with five home runs and a 6:12 BB:K.

Moises Ballesteros
Chicago Cubs
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