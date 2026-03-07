Moises Chace Injury: Sent to Reading
The Phillies optioned Chace (elbow) to Double-A Reading on Saturday.
Chace will miss the first portion of the regular season while finishing up his recovery from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in May. He'll report back to Reading once he's healthy and look to reach Triple-A before the end of the year.
