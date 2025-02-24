Moises Chace News: Being brought along slowly

Chace is on a slower progression than other pitchers in Phillies camp after not being able to throw as often as hoped this offseason in his native Venezuela, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Chace has been throwing off a mound but has yet to face hitters this spring. Acquired from the Orioles at the trade deadline in the deal that sent Gregory Soto to Baltimore, the 21-year-old Chace is likely to begin the 2025 campaign in the Double-A Reading rotation.