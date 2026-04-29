Mookie Betts Injury: Back on track after setback
Betts said Wednesday that he recently resumed hitting in the batting cage after he was briefly shut down from the activity when he experienced soreness in his right oblique while taking batting practice on the field, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Betts feels that he's "turned a corner," so the setback seems to have been a minor one. He hopes to try taking batting practice on the field again soon. Betts had been aiming to begin a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend, but that could be delayed a bit. The 33-year-old has been sidelined since early April.
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