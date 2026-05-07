Mookie Betts Injury: Beginning assignment Friday

Betts (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

Betts landed on the injured list April 5 due to a strained right oblique, and his time on the shelf was slightly extended due to a setback he suffered in late April. He was cleared to play in a sim game Thursday and is now ready to test his oblique in a competitive setting. The Comets confirmed that the eight-time All-Star will play for them Friday and Saturday, leaving the door open for him to return to the Dodgers' lineup by the end of their weekend series against Atlanta. Otherwise, he could be activated ahead of Los Angeles' four-game series versus San Francisco.