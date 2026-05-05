Mookie Betts Injury: Cleared to face live pitching
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Betts (oblique) is on track to face live pitching in a simulated game Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
If Betts experienced no setbacks with his strained right oblique during the upcoming workout, Roberts suggested that it could be the final step before the 33-year-old heads out on a rehab assignment. Because he's been on the shelf since April 5, Betts will likely need at least a couple of games in the minors to regain his timing at the plate. Once he's deemed ready to return from the 10-day injured list, Betts should settle back in as the Dodgers' everyday shortstop, resulting in Hyeseong Kim fading into more of a utility role.
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