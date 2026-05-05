Mookie Betts headshot

Mookie Betts Injury: Cleared to face live pitching

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Betts (oblique) is on track to face live pitching in a simulated game Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

If Betts experienced no setbacks with his strained right oblique during the upcoming workout, Roberts suggested that it could be the final step before the 33-year-old heads out on a rehab assignment. Because he's been on the shelf since April 5, Betts will likely need at least a couple of games in the minors to regain his timing at the plate. Once he's deemed ready to return from the 10-day injured list, Betts should settle back in as the Dodgers' everyday shortstop, resulting in Hyeseong Kim fading into more of a utility role.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mookie Betts See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mookie Betts See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
MLB
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
Author Image
Christopher Boan
14 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
22 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
26 days ago