Mookie Betts Injury: Cleared to take cuts
Betts (oblique) resumed swinging a bat over the weekend, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Betts has been making steady progress while rehabbing a right oblique strain suffered in early April. Manager Dave Roberts noted that Betts will need to progress to hitting off a tee and soft toss before gaining clearance for batting practice, per Plunkett. A more exact timetable for his return could come into focus once he's given the green light to take batting practice.
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