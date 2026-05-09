Mookie Betts Injury: Could return Monday

Betts (oblique) will travel back to Los Angeles on Sunday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday ahead of the Dodgers' four-game home series against the Giants, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Betts was cleared to embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. He's gone 2-for-5 with a walk and a run scored across two minor-league outings, and it looks like the veteran shortstop has progressed enough in his recovery from a right oblique strain to return to the Dodgers. If Betts is activated off the IL, then Hyeseong Kim and Miguel Rojas would both stand to lose out on playing time.