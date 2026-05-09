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Mookie Betts Injury: Could return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Betts (oblique) will travel back to Los Angeles on Sunday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday ahead of the Dodgers' four-game home series against the Giants, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Betts was cleared to embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. He's gone 2-for-5 with a walk and a run scored across two minor-league outings, and it looks like the veteran shortstop has progressed enough in his recovery from a right oblique strain to return to the Dodgers. If Betts is activated off the IL, then Hyeseong Kim and Miguel Rojas would both stand to lose out on playing time.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
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