Mookie Betts headshot

Mookie Betts Injury: Exits early Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:43pm

Betts was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals in the first inning with lower-back pain.

The 33-year-old infielder drew a walk during his lone plate appearance and scored shortly afterward on a Freddie Freeman double, but Betts was replaced on defense when the Dodgers took the field for the bottom of the inning. The severity of his injury is still unclear, but the team may send him for imaging to determine whether he's dealing with a structural issue. Miguel Rojas entered as Betts' replacement Saturday and will likely be the next man up to start for Los Angeles if the 2018 AL MVP has to miss additional time.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
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