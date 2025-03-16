Mookie Betts Injury: Fatigued in workouts

Manager Dave Roberts said that Betts "showed some fatigue" during pre-game workouts for Sunday's exhibition against the Hanshin Tigers and later added, "We're really trying to mindful not just of Opening Day but not putting him in harm's way...not putting him in a position where he potentially could get hurt," Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Betts is scheduled to work out again Monday and be re-evaluated, and he may not be available for Tuesday's season opener against the Cubs in Tokyo unless he shows a significant improvement during that session. The 32-year-old has been battling an illness over the past week and lost some weight, so it could days a few days for him to regain the strength necessary to be cleared for game action.