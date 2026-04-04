Mookie Betts headshot

Mookie Betts Injury: Headed for MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 4:14pm

Betts will undergo an MRI on his back Saturday evening, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Betts was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals in the first inning with lower-back pain, and the Dodgers will send him for testing to determine the extent of the issue. Manager Dave Roberts described the injury as "more moderate than significant," though he is already ruling Betts out for at least the next couple days. Miguel Rojas and Alex Freeland are candidates for playing time at shortstop while Betts is sidelined.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mookie Betts See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mookie Betts See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Dan Marcus
8 days ago
Top MLB Prop Bets for Friday, March 27
MLB
Top MLB Prop Bets for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Mike Barner
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
10 days ago