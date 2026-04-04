Mookie Betts Injury: Headed for MRI
Betts will undergo an MRI on his back Saturday evening, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
Betts was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals in the first inning with lower-back pain, and the Dodgers will send him for testing to determine the extent of the issue. Manager Dave Roberts described the injury as "more moderate than significant," though he is already ruling Betts out for at least the next couple days. Miguel Rojas and Alex Freeland are candidates for playing time at shortstop while Betts is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mookie Betts See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 288 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Prop Bets for Friday, March 279 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 279 days ago
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mookie Betts See More