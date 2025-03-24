Mookie Betts Injury: Hopeful to play Tuesday

Betts (illness) completed a workout at Dodger Stadium on Monday and intends to play in Tuesday's game against the Angels, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Betts has already been ruled out for Monday's exhibition, but the fact that he's been able to keep food down and felt strong enough to complete a workout is a promising sign. If Betts is cleared for Tuesday's action, it would likely point to him being included in the starting lineup for Opening Day on Thursday, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.