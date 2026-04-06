Mookie Betts Injury: Improvement with oblique injury
Betts (oblique) said Monday that he already feels "light years ahead of where I thought I was going to be," Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Betts tweaked his right oblique in Saturday's game against the Nationals and landed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. It's an injury type that usually necessitates longer than a minimum stay on the injury list, but Betts' encouraging update Monday suggest he could be back before the end of April. Hyeseong Kim is handling shortstop for the Dodgers on Monday and will continue to get reps at the position while Betts is out, with Miguel Rojas, Alex Freeland and Santiago Espinal also in the mix.
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