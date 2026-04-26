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Mookie Betts Injury: May begin rehab stint within week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Betts (oblique) could kick off a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 1-3, per MLB.com.

Betts has been sidelined since early April due to a right oblique strain. The star shortstop resumed swinging a bat about two weeks later and has continued to take batting practice in the cage. Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Betts is in line to start a rehab stint either during the coming weekend or the following week, so a return to the big-league roster during the first half of May appears to be feasible.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
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