Mookie Betts Injury: Not playing in Tokyo Series

Betts (illness) will not play in either of the team's matchups with the Cubs in the Tokyo Series, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Betts has been battling through fatigue as he deals with an illness and manager Dave Roberts is "contemplating" sending him home early from the team's trip to Japan. The outfielder has been under the weather since arriving in Tokyo and Roberts sees no reason to push Betts. The Dodgers will begin the 2025 season domestically at home on March 27 against the Tigers and Betts will now likely shift his focus to making his season debut on that date.