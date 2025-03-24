Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mookie Betts headshot

Mookie Betts Injury: Remains out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Betts (illness) remains out of the Dodgers' lineup for Monday's exhibition game against the Angels, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Betts has been dealing with an undiagnosed illness for weeks that has resulted in him losing nearly 20 pounds. There's been no indication one way or another that he might not be ready in time for Opening Day, but it would seem to be a possibility. Miguel Rojas is at shortstop Monday and could be there again Thursday if Betts isn't feeling up to playing.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now