Mookie Betts Injury: Said to be 'symptom-free'

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Betts is "symptom-free" in regard to his strained right oblique, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Betts said at the start of the week that he's "light years" ahead of schedule in his recovery, and Roberts' comments Friday affirm that outlook. While the star shortstop isn't expected to be ready for activation off the IL when first eligible April 15, it's looking increasingly likely that he'll beat the initial 4-to-6 week timeline. Per MLB.com, Betts has been participating in defensive drills but hasn't yet resumed swinging a bat.