Mookie Betts Injury: Set to return Monday

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that he expects Betts (oblique) to be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's game against the Giants, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Betts landed on the IL on April 5 due to a right oblique strain, which kept him out of game action for more than a month before he played 11 innings over two rehab contests with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday and Friday. With Betts checking out fine following the rehab assignment, he's on track to rejoin the Dodgers lineup for Monday's series opener, though Roberts said he's undecided whether the eight-time All-Star will hit second or third in the order, according to Dan Greenspan of the Associated Press. Betts should immediately settle back into an everyday role at shortstop, and his return will also force the Dodgers to make a tough roster decision. Alex Freeland and Hyeseong Kim have been serving as the Dodgers' primary starters in the middle infield during Betts' absence, but one of the two would appear at risk of being sent to Triple-A in a corresponding move since the team's other two reserve infielders (Miguel Rojas and Santiago Espinal) don't have minor-league options remaining.