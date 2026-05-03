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Mookie Betts Injury: Working on bat speed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Betts (oblique) is focusing on increasing his swing speed and is getting closer to kicking off a minor-league rehab assignment, per MLB.com.

Betts has been on the injured list since April 5 due to a right oblique strain. He had a brief setback in late April but seems to be back on track. Betts will require a minor-league rehab assignment before he's activated, but he could still be back with the big-league club before the midpoint of May.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
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