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Mookie Betts News: Activated, batting second Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Dodgers activated Betts (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Betts has been sidelined since early April with a right oblique strain, but he's been cleared to return to action after going 2-for-5 in a couple rehab contests with Triple-A Oklahoma City. The eight-time All-Star did not complete either of his rehab games, so it would not be a surprise if the Dodgers initially give him less than a full workload as he breaks back into the lineup. Betts is starting at shortstop and batting second Monday versus the Giants in his first game back with the big club.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
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