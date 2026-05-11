Mookie Betts News: Activated, batting second Monday
The Dodgers activated Betts (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Betts has been sidelined since early April with a right oblique strain, but he's been cleared to return to action after going 2-for-5 in a couple rehab contests with Triple-A Oklahoma City. The eight-time All-Star did not complete either of his rehab games, so it would not be a surprise if the Dodgers initially give him less than a full workload as he breaks back into the lineup. Betts is starting at shortstop and batting second Monday versus the Giants in his first game back with the big club.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mookie Betts See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 38 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters20 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto28 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mookie Betts See More