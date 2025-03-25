Fantasy Baseball
Mookie Betts News: Back in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Betts (illness) will start at shortstop and bat second in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Angels.

Betts has been battling an illness since the Dodgers' trip to Tokyo, but he has now recovered and will be active for the team's final tune-up game before the start of its stateside schedule. The 32-year-old had a rough time in the Cactus League, posting a .636 OPS across 25 plate appearances.

