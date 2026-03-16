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Mookie Betts News: Belts first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Betts went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday in a Cactus League win over the Cubs.

Betts went deep for the first time this spring with a third-inning solo shot to center field. The veteran shortstop has managed a relatively light workload this spring, as Sunday was just his seventh Cactus League game. Betts has gone 6-for-19 (.316) with four runs and two RBI in exhibition action.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
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