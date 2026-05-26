Mookie Betts News: Cranks two homers
Betts went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Tuesday's 15-6 win over the Rockies.
Betts was in the cleanup spot for the first time this season for this contest after going 4-for-29 (.138) over his previous seven games. The move paid off, as he teed up a pair of homers, including a two-run blast in the first inning to start the scoring in this rout. Betts is up to six homers, 15 RBI, 13 runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases while batting .190 with a .679 OPS across 21 contests this season.
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