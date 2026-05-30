Mookie Betts News: Delivers three hits

Betts went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.

This was Betts' second three-hit game over his last four contests. The shortstop is hitting .209 (14-for-67) since he returned from an oblique strain. On the year, he's batting .200 with a .673 OPS, six homers, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored and three doubles over 103 plate appearances.