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Mookie Betts News: Delivers three hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Betts went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.

This was Betts' second three-hit game over his last four contests. The shortstop is hitting .209 (14-for-67) since he returned from an oblique strain. On the year, he's batting .200 with a .673 OPS, six homers, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored and three doubles over 103 plate appearances.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
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