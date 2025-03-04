Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mookie Betts headshot

Mookie Betts News: Drills first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Betts went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's Cactus League win over the Reds.

Betts went deep for the first time this spring with a 393-foot shot to left-center field in the third inning. He's seen more action than any of the Dodgers' projected starters during the exhibition slate, which is likely a result of the team wanting him to get further acclimated to playing shortstop, where he's expected to spend most of his time this season. Over eight Cactus League contests, Betts is slashing .278/.333/.444, with Tuesday's homer being his first extra-base hit.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now