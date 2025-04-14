Mookie Betts News: Ends power drought Monday

Betts went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run, a double and a walk in Monday's 5-3 win against Colorado.

Betts got the Dodgers off to a fast start with a two-run home run in the first inning. The long ball was the star shortstop's fourth of the campaign, but his first since April 1 -- a span of 10 games. Betts was able to reach base at a steady clip even during the power drought, and he's posted a standout .304/.400/.554 slash line so far this season.