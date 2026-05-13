Mookie Betts News: Goes yard in win
Betts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Giants.
Betts has gone 2-for-13 with one strikeout over three games since he returned from a right oblique strain. The shortstop wasn't hitting all that well prior to the injury, so he may need to shake off some rust over the next few games. Betts is up to three homers, eight RBI, eight runs scored and no stolen bases over 45 plate appearances this season while batting .171 with a .659 OPS.
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