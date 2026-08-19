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Mookie Betts News: Homers in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Betts went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Rockies.

Betts has gone 6-for-27 (.222) since he received an off day last Thursday. The shortstop delivered a big game in this one, contributing a homer in the fourth inning and plating and insurance run in the 10th with an RBI single. For the season, he's batting .237 with a .703 OPS, 16 homers, 44 RBI, 49 runs scored, 14 doubles and one stolen base over 91 contests.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
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