Mookie Betts News: Homers in Wednesday's win

Betts went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Rockies.

Betts has gone 6-for-27 (.222) since he received an off day last Thursday. The shortstop delivered a big game in this one, contributing a homer in the fourth inning and plating and insurance run in the 10th with an RBI single. For the season, he's batting .237 with a .703 OPS, 16 homers, 44 RBI, 49 runs scored, 14 doubles and one stolen base over 91 contests.