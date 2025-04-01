Mookie Betts News: Launches decisive homer

Betts went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer during Tuesday's 3-1 win against Atlanta.

The shortstop's throwing error during the second inning gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead, but he redeemed himself with a 369-foot shot to left field in the sixth. Betts has a hit in all four of the games he's appeared in so far this season, going 6-for-16 with three home runs, six RBI and six runs scored.