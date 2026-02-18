Mookie Betts headshot

Mookie Betts News: Likely to hit third in 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that he's leaning towards using Betts as the team's No. 3 hitter against both right- and left-handed pitching in 2026, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani will continue to serve as the club's leadoff hitter during the upcoming season, but Roberts has yet to decide who will bat second and fourth in the Dodgers' star-studded lineup. The 33-year-old primarily served as the Dodgers' No. 2 hitter in 2025, so the move down one spot in the order shouldn't dramatically affect his fantasy value. Instead, the bigger question is whether Betts can halt or potentially reverse the decline at the plate and as a baserunner he displayed in 2025; his .258 average and .148 ISO were the lowest marks of his career, and his eight stolen bases were his fewest since his 2014 rookie campaign, when he played just 52 games.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
