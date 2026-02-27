Mookie Betts headshot

Mookie Betts News: Nearing spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Betts won't play in a spring game until at least Sunday, and maybe not until "early next week," Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Betts isn't dealing with an injury, but Roberts has intentionally held him out of Cactus League contests thus far. The veteran manager stated that the Dodgers "wanted to ramp [Betts] up differently," per Plunkett, and further explained, "I wanted Mookie to start a little bit later as far as not getting into spring training ready to go, and kind of use spring training to build up." Betts is looking to rebound from a subpar season offensively, as his .732 regular-season OPS last year was the lowest mark of his big-league career.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mookie Betts See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mookie Betts See More
Does the World Baseball Classic Help or Hurt MLB Performance?
MLB
Does the World Baseball Classic Help or Hurt MLB Performance?
Author Image
Thomas Leary
3 days ago
How to Determine Your Fantasy Baseball Keepers
MLB
How to Determine Your Fantasy Baseball Keepers
Author Image
Mark Strotman
4 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC Batters
MLB
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC Batters
Author Image
Jason Collette
11 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
17 days ago