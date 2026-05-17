Mookie Betts headshot

Mookie Betts News: On bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Betts is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Betts started the first two games of the series but will take a seat for the finale after going 2-for-4 with a walk and a homer in Saturday's contest. Miguel Rojas will step in at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mookie Betts See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mookie Betts See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
14 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
21 days ago
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
MLB
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
Author Image
Christopher Boan
26 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
34 days ago