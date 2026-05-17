Mookie Betts News: On bench Sunday
Betts is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Betts started the first two games of the series but will take a seat for the finale after going 2-for-4 with a walk and a homer in Saturday's contest. Miguel Rojas will step in at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday.
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