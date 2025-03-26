Fantasy Baseball
Mookie Betts News: Plans to play in home opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 10:42am

Betts (illness) said Tuesday that he'll be able to play in the Dodgers' home opener Thursday against Detroit, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Betts missed the Dodgers' first two regular-season games in Tokyo, Japan against the Cubs due to an illness that caused him to lose nearly 20 pounds. However, he was able to participate in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Angels and went 0-for-3 while starting at shortstop. Betts said that making it through that contest was enough for him to be confident that he will be ready to play Thursday. Fantasy managers who roster Betts should thus plan to have him in their lineup, though it remains to be seen whether the illness will affect Betts' play to any extent in the early going.

