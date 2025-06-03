Mookie Betts News: Ready to go Tuesday

Betts (toe) is starting at shortstop and batting second Tuesday against the Mets, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Betts has been sidelined nearly a week due to a fracture on the tip of a toe on his left foot, but he's apparently ready to rejoin the lineup after missing four games. The 32-year-old wasn't exactly in his best form leading up to the absence, as he's gone 4-for-25 with three walks in his past six contests.