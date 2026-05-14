Mookie Betts News: Resting Thursday
Betts is not in the lineup Thursday versus the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Betts returned from a right oblique strain Monday, which was the first of a four game series versus the Giants. Playing in the first three games of the series, the shortstop went 2-for-13 with a home run, but he will rest for the final game of the series Thursday.
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