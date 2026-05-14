Mookie Betts headshot

Mookie Betts News: Resting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2026 at 2:12pm

Betts is not in the lineup Thursday versus the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Betts returned from a right oblique strain Monday, which was the first of a four game series versus the Giants. Playing in the first three games of the series, the shortstop went 2-for-13 with a home run, but he will rest for the final game of the series Thursday.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mookie Betts See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mookie Betts See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
18 days ago
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
MLB
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
Author Image
Christopher Boan
23 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
31 days ago