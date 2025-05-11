Mookie Betts News: Scores three times in win

Betts went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

In the four-game weekend series versus Arizona, Betts went 7-for-19 (.368) with a homer, a steal, two RBI and four runs. His long ball Sunday sparked a three-run ninth inning that turned this into a runaway win for the Dodgers. Betts' average is up to .272, his highest mark since he was at .279 on April 15. He's added a .786 OPS, six homers, 24 RBI, 32 runs scored, three stolen bases, four doubles and a triple across 38 contests.