Mookie Betts headshot

Mookie Betts News: Slugs second homer Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Betts went 2-for-6 with a home run, two total RBI and two total runs Friday in a 13-6 victory versus the Nationals.

Betts gave the Dodgers their first lead with a two-run blast in the third inning, two batters after Shohei Ohtani tied the score with a three-run homer of his own. Betts has two home runs and seven RBI through Los Angeles' first seven games after logging a modest 20 long balls and 82 RBI across 150 regular-season contests last year. However, Betts is batting just .179 (5-for-28) so far, with three of his five hits going for extra bases.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mookie Betts See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mookie Betts See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Dan Marcus
8 days ago
Top MLB Prop Bets for Friday, March 27
MLB
Top MLB Prop Bets for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Mike Barner
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
10 days ago