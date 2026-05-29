Munetaka Murakami Injury: Exits with hamstring tightness
Murakami was removed from Friday's game against the Tigers with right hamstring tightness.
Murakami injured himself while running to first base to beat out a double play. He's slated to undergo further evaluation to determine the severity of his injury, after which more will be known about how much time, if any, he'll have to miss.
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