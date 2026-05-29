Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami Injury: Exits with hamstring tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Murakami was removed from Friday's game against the Tigers with right hamstring tightness.

Murakami injured himself while running to first base to beat out a double play. He's slated to undergo further evaluation to determine the severity of his injury, after which more will be known about how much time, if any, he'll have to miss.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
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