Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami Injury: Facing multi-week absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 8:08pm

Manager Will Venable said after Friday's win over the Tigers that Murakami (hamstring) could be sidelined for a couple of weeks, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Murakami tweaked his hamstring while running to first base in the third inning, and although the Sox have yet to receive any imaging results, they seem to be working under the assumption that he'll have to spend time on the IL with a strain. Miguel Vargas could move over to first while Murakami is sidelined, which could open up more playing time for Luisangel Acuna or Jacob Gonzalez, who is expected to come up from Triple-A Charlotte once Murakami officially lands on the IL.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
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