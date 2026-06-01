Munetaka Murakami Injury: Gets PRP injection for hamstring
White Sox manager Will Venable said Monday that Murakami (hamstring) stayed back in Chicago during the team's road trip and was given a platelet-rich plasma injection, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
Murakami landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks of action with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain. The hope is that the PRP injection helps aid the healing process, but he will be sidelined several weeks regardless.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Munetaka Murakami See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Evaluating Major-League debuts4 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 239 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Munetaka Murakami See More