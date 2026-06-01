Munetaka Murakami Injury: Gets PRP injection for hamstring

White Sox manager Will Venable said Monday that Murakami (hamstring) stayed back in Chicago during the team's road trip and was given a platelet-rich plasma injection, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Murakami landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks of action with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain. The hope is that the PRP injection helps aid the healing process, but he will be sidelined several weeks regardless.