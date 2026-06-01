Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami Injury: Gets PRP injection for hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

White Sox manager Will Venable said Monday that Murakami (hamstring) stayed back in Chicago during the team's road trip and was given a platelet-rich plasma injection, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Murakami landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks of action with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain. The hope is that the PRP injection helps aid the healing process, but he will be sidelined several weeks regardless.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
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