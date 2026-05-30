Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami Injury: Grade 2 strain, out 4-to-6 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 10:44am

Murakami has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Murakami suffered the injury while running to first base after hitting a grounder Friday versus Detroit. The star rookie landed on the 10-day IL earlier Saturday, and he will miss far more than the minimum. While Murakami is sidelined, Miguel Vargas is expected to move from the hot corner to make most of the team's starts at first base, and Colson Montgomery is shifting from shortstop to third base for Saturday's contest.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
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