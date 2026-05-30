Munetaka Murakami Injury: Officially placed on IL
The White Sox placed Murakami on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right hamstring strain.
Murakami suffered the injury while running to first base in the third inning of Friday's contest, and manager Will Venable said after the game that the slugging first baseman will be out for at least a couple of weeks. Jacob Gonzalez was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move to replenish Chicago's infield depth, and Miguel Vargas will likely take over as the first baseman until Murakami returns.
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