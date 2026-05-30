Munetaka Murakami Injury: Out 4-to-6 weeks with Grade 2 strain

Murakami has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Murakami suffered the injury while running to first base after hitting a grounder Friday versus Detroit. The star rookie landed on the 10-day IL early Saturday, but it's almost certain that he'll miss far more than the minimum time. While Murakami is sidelined, Miguel Vargas is expected to move from the hot corner to make most of the team's starts at first base, and Colson Montgomery is shifting from shortstop to third base for Saturday's contest.