Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami Injury: Scratched due to fatigue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Murakami was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Dodgers due to general fatigue, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

The White Sox are saying it's precautionary in advance of his long travel day to Japan for the World Baseball Classic. Ryan Galanie has replaced Murakami in the lineup at first base and will bat ninth. Murakami is expected back for the final week of spring training following the WBC.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Munetaka Murakami See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Munetaka Murakami See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
2 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Relief Pitchers
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Relief Pitchers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
7 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Shortstop
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Shortstop
Author Image
KC Joyner
13 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base
Author Image
Jan Levine
14 days ago