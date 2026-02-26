Munetaka Murakami Injury: Scratched due to fatigue

Murakami was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Dodgers due to general fatigue, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

The White Sox are saying it's precautionary in advance of his long travel day to Japan for the World Baseball Classic. Ryan Galanie has replaced Murakami in the lineup at first base and will bat ninth. Murakami is expected back for the final week of spring training following the WBC.