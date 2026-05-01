Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami News: Blasts 13th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Murakami went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks in Friday's 8-2 win over the Padres.

Murakami regained the outright lead in homers in the majors with this blast, his 13th of the year. The 26-year-old has gone 6-for-31 (.194) with three long balls and seven RBI over his last eight games, though that stretch followed a five-game homer streak. He's batting .239 with a .967 OPS through 141 plate appearances this season.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
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