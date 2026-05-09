Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami News: Blasts 15th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Murakami went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Friday against the Mariners.

Murakami got the White Sox on the board in the first inning and tied Aaron Judge for the league lead in home runs with 15. Murakami continues to showcase his prodigious power, tallying four homers in his last 10 games. He has also struck out at a 37.2 percent clip in that span, and he continues to have an extreme three-true outcome skills profile.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
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