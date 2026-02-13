Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami News: Could play some third base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

White Sox manager Will Venable said Friday that he expects Murakami to play "some" at third base, but "most of his time will be spent at first," Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Third base was Murakami's primary position in Japan, but he's seen as a defensive liability there and is a better roster fit at first base for the White Sox, anyway. However, it's possible the 26-year-old sees enough action at the hot corner in order to retain eligibility at the position in fantasy for 2027. Miguel Vargas is slated to be the team's everyday third baseman.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
