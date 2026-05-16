Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami News: Crushes two homers Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Murakami went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs, three RBI and an additional run scored during the White Sox's 8-3 win over the Cubs on Saturday.

The White Sox tagged Jameson Taillon for five home runs during Saturday's win, with Murakami going deep in the third and fifth innings. It was the first multi-HR game of Murakami's young major-league career and brought him up to 17 home runs on the season, which is second in the majors behind Kyle Schwarber (20). Murakami has a .943 OPS with 32 RBI and 32 runs scored across 194 plate appearances this season.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
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